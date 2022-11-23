SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL) is Winch Advisory Services LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Winch Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 331,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,772 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF comprises approximately 12.4% of Winch Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Winch Advisory Services LLC owned 0.16% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF worth $30,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BIL traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.63. The company had a trading volume of 81,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,472,687. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.47. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1 year low of $91.37 and a 1 year high of $91.61.

