SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Acquired by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 341,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 353 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned about 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $9,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,517,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,126,000 after buying an additional 488,380 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 733,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,130,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 35,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDW opened at $30.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.04. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $25.13 and a 52-week high of $37.08.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

