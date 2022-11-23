SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Purchased by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $47.03 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $40.92 and a 1 year high of $56.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.00.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

