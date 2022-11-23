SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEV) Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEV – Get Rating) were up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $105.15 and last traded at $104.93. Approximately 6,006 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 15,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.60.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.87.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF in the third quarter valued at $416,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF in the third quarter valued at about $126,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF by 50.9% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF by 73.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 4,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthCare Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter.

