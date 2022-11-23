SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 81,114 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 4,112,066 shares.The stock last traded at $61.92 and had previously closed at $61.71.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XHB. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 23,678 shares during the period. Finally, Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

