SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 360,903 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 5,633,719 shares.The stock last traded at $49.65 and had previously closed at $50.43.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.18 and its 200-day moving average is $48.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the first quarter worth $5,048,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 51.0% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 68.2% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 22,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 9,070 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the first quarter worth $1,652,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 349.9% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 139,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,540,000 after purchasing an additional 108,361 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

