Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Position Reduced by Guardian Capital LP

Guardian Capital LP trimmed its stake in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) by 28.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 427,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 169,240 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP owned approximately 0.39% of Stantec worth $18,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Stantec by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 381,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,144,000 after acquiring an additional 58,976 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Stantec by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 51,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,592,000 after buying an additional 6,396 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Stantec by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,662,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,357,000 after buying an additional 261,602 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Stantec by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,998,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,520,000 after buying an additional 368,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Stantec by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,225,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $614,238,000 after buying an additional 1,676,982 shares during the last quarter. 61.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stantec alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on STN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stantec in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Stantec from C$67.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Stantec from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.75.

Stantec Price Performance

Stantec Cuts Dividend

Shares of STN traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 994 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,138. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.75 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Stantec Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.92 and a fifty-two week high of $57.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.132 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.04%.

Stantec Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.