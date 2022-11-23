Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 364,064 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,701 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $27,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guardian Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,754,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 13.4% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 94,739 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $7,237,000 after purchasing an additional 11,163 shares in the last quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 113.7% in the second quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd now owns 104,324 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $7,969,000 after purchasing an additional 55,504 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Finally, Bar Harbor Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 37,541 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SBUX. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

Starbucks Price Performance

In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 54,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at $40,110,655.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, reaching $98.91. The stock had a trading volume of 152,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,481,992. The company has a market cap of $113.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.42. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $117.80.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 75.18%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

