Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Hits New 12-Month High at $103.06

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $103.06 and last traded at $103.06, with a volume of 38008 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $100.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Steel Dynamics to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com raised Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.14.

Steel Dynamics Stock Up 3.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.87 and a 200 day moving average of $79.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.00%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Steel Dynamics

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 22,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total value of $2,129,181.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 701,948 shares in the company, valued at $67,618,650.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steel Dynamics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 70.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 425.8% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1,042.9% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

