Steem Trading 12.3% Higher This Week (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. Steem has a total market capitalization of $71.26 million and approximately $6.60 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00001096 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Steem has traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16,456.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000491 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $77.70 or 0.00472143 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00025778 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.59 or 0.00119069 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $134.31 or 0.00816138 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001891 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.98 or 0.00698657 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00006107 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.55 or 0.00240349 BTC.
Steem Profile
Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 394,951,699 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official website is steem.com. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Steem Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
