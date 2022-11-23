Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.14.

STLA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Stellantis from €21.00 ($21.43) to €19.00 ($19.39) in a report on Friday, October 14th. Nomura raised Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Stellantis from €19.00 ($19.39) to €21.00 ($21.43) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Get Stellantis alerts:

Stellantis Price Performance

NYSE:STLA opened at $15.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.53. Stellantis has a 12-month low of $11.37 and a 12-month high of $21.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stellantis

Stellantis Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLA. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stellantis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stellantis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 224.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.