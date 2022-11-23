Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.14.
STLA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Stellantis from €21.00 ($21.43) to €19.00 ($19.39) in a report on Friday, October 14th. Nomura raised Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Stellantis from €19.00 ($19.39) to €21.00 ($21.43) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th.
Stellantis Price Performance
NYSE:STLA opened at $15.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.53. Stellantis has a 12-month low of $11.37 and a 12-month high of $21.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stellantis
Stellantis Company Profile
Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Stellantis (STLA)
- After Nixing its 13% Dividend, Is Lumen Technologies Okay To Own?
- Cisco Systems Hopes Restructuring Cuts Costs to Drive Revenue
- The Sell-Side Caps Gains In Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Want to Get a 10% Dividend Yield, Look Here
- Stock-ing Stuffers: 3 Attractive Stocks Trading Around $10
Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.