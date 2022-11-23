STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Given a €24.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM – Get Rating) received a €24.00 ($24.49) target price from stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 35.08% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($48.98) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. UBS Group set a €36.50 ($37.24) price objective on STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €37.00 ($37.76) target price on STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €36.00 ($36.73) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($45.92) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

STMicroelectronics stock traded up €0.02 ($0.02) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €36.97 ($37.72). The company had a trading volume of 1,503,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,270,000. STMicroelectronics has a 12-month low of €12.40 ($12.65) and a 12-month high of €21.45 ($21.89). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €34.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €34.48.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

