Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for November 23rd (AAPL, AIBRF, AIXA, ALO, ALV, ASML, BKRIF, CLNXF, CODYY, DGE)

Posted by on Nov 23rd, 2022

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, November 23rd:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was given a $180.00 price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from €3.00 ($3.06) to €3.30 ($3.37).

Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) was given a €35.00 ($35.71) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Alstom (EPA:ALO) was given a €37.00 ($37.76) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Allianz (FRA:ALV) was given a €260.00 ($265.31) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

ASML (EPA:ASML) was given a €700.00 ($714.29) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIF) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from €7.60 ($7.76) to €9.70 ($9.90).

Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLNXF) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from €38.00 ($38.78) to €43.00 ($43.88).

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from €76.00 ($77.55) to €75.00 ($76.53).

Diageo (LON:DGE) was given a GBX 4,350 ($51.44) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) was given a €45.00 ($45.92) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Esker (OTCMKTS:ESKEF) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from €200.00 ($204.08) to €180.00 ($183.67).

Scout24 (ETR:G24) was given a €59.00 ($60.20) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) was given a €210.00 ($214.29) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Kering (EPA:KER) was given a €689.00 ($703.06) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Kering (EPA:KER) was given a €650.00 ($663.27) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAF) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from €128.00 ($130.61) to €123.00 ($125.51).

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) was given a €227.00 ($231.63) price target by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2) was given a €340.00 ($346.94) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) was given a $55.00 price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) was given a €225.00 ($229.59) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) was given a €230.00 ($234.69) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) was given a €24.00 ($24.49) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) was given a €34.00 ($34.69) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) was given a €5.50 ($5.61) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Uniper (ETR:UN01) was given a €2.20 ($2.24) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

