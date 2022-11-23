Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for November 23rd (AAPL, AIBRF, AIXA, ALO, ALV, ASML, BKRIF, CLNXF, CODYY, DGE)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, November 23rd:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was given a $180.00 price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Get Apple Inc alerts:

AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from €3.00 ($3.06) to €3.30 ($3.37).

Aixtron (ETR:AIXA)

was given a €35.00 ($35.71) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Alstom (EPA:ALO) was given a €37.00 ($37.76) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Allianz (FRA:ALV) was given a €260.00 ($265.31) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

ASML (EPA:ASML) was given a €700.00 ($714.29) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIF) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from €7.60 ($7.76) to €9.70 ($9.90).

Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLNXF) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from €38.00 ($38.78) to €43.00 ($43.88).

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from €76.00 ($77.55) to €75.00 ($76.53).

Diageo (LON:DGE) was given a GBX 4,350 ($51.44) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) was given a €45.00 ($45.92) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Esker (OTCMKTS:ESKEF) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from €200.00 ($204.08) to €180.00 ($183.67).

Scout24 (ETR:G24) was given a €59.00 ($60.20) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) was given a €210.00 ($214.29) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Kering (EPA:KER) was given a €689.00 ($703.06) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Kering (EPA:KER) was given a €650.00 ($663.27) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAF) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from €128.00 ($130.61) to €123.00 ($125.51).

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) was given a €227.00 ($231.63) price target by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2) was given a €340.00 ($346.94) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) was given a $55.00 price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) was given a €225.00 ($229.59) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) was given a €230.00 ($234.69) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) was given a €24.00 ($24.49) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) was given a €34.00 ($34.69) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) was given a €5.50 ($5.61) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Uniper (ETR:UN01) was given a €2.20 ($2.24) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.