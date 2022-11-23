StockNews.com Begins Coverage on BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the software maker’s stock.

Shares of BSQUARE stock opened at $1.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.29. BSQUARE has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $2.08.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BSQUARE stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 42,098 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.21% of BSQUARE at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BSQUARE Corporation develops and deploys technologies for the makers and operators of connected devices in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. It offers software that connect devices to create intelligent systems; and embedded operating system software and services for makers of connected and intelligent devices, such as point-of-sale terminals, kiosks, tablets and handheld data collection devices, smart vending machines, ATMs, essential equipment in buildings and facilities environments, digital signs, and in-vehicle telematics and entertainment devices.

