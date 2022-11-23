StockNews.com Downgrades Waste Management (NYSE:WM) to Buy

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Waste Management to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $191.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.75.
Waste Management Price Performance
NYSE WM opened at $163.24 on Monday. Waste Management has a 52-week low of $138.58 and a 52-week high of $175.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $161.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $67.01 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.71.
Institutional Trading of Waste Management
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 6.5% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 107.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 91,291 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.8% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.9% in the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 8.2% in the first quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 20,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.
Waste Management Company Profile
Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Waste Management (WM)
- After Nixing its 13% Dividend, Is Lumen Technologies Okay To Own?
- Cisco Systems Hopes Restructuring Cuts Costs to Drive Revenue
- The Sell-Side Caps Gains In Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Want to Get a 10% Dividend Yield, Look Here
- Stock-ing Stuffers: 3 Attractive Stocks Trading Around $10
Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.