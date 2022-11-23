StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Acorda Therapeutics Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of ACOR opened at $0.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.51 and a 200 day moving average of $0.48. Acorda Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $3.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Institutional Trading of Acorda Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACOR. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 661.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 311,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 270,588 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 27.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 901,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 194,100 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $28,000. 50.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Inbrija for the treatment of OFF periods in Parkinson's disease in Europe.

