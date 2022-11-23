StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Ekso Bionics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Ekso Bionics Stock Performance

EKSO stock opened at $1.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.80. Ekso Bionics has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $3.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ekso Bionics Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in Ekso Bionics by 90.7% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 319,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 152,028 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Ekso Bionics by 153.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 27,006 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Ekso Bionics during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

