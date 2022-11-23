StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Ekso Bionics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th.
Ekso Bionics Stock Performance
EKSO stock opened at $1.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.80. Ekso Bionics has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $3.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.85.
Ekso Bionics Company Profile
Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.
