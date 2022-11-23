StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Titan Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.91 on Friday. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $1.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Titan Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Titan Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $35,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 516.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 52,874 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Titan Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 559.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,710 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 204,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

About Titan Pharmaceuticals

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in Canada and the European Union.

