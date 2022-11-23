StockNews.com Lowers Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

CPB has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an underperform rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.90.

Campbell Soup Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE CPB opened at $52.57 on Friday. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $39.85 and a 12-month high of $53.28. The company has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.93.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 5th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 59.20%.

Insider Transactions at Campbell Soup

In other news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total value of $170,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,970.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Campbell Soup

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPB. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 121.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 149.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.16% of the company’s stock.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

