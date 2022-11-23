StockNews.com Lowers LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) to Hold

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of LSB Industries in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of LSB Industries in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of LSB Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of LSB Industries in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of LSB Industries in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LSB Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

NYSE:LXU traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 864,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,472. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.49. LSB Industries has a 1 year low of $8.13 and a 1 year high of $27.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.87.

In related news, major shareholder Lsb Funding Llc sold 15,977,500 shares of LSB Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $207,547,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,672,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,725,775. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LXU. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in LSB Industries in the first quarter worth about $1,007,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in LSB Industries by 2.8% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 53,382 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in LSB Industries by 143.7% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 104,672 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 61,716 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in LSB Industries by 76.1% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 48,423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 20,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in LSB Industries by 2.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 47,186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter.

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

