STP (STPT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $70.77 Million

STP (STPT) traded up 29.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. STP has a market cap of $70.77 million and approximately $98.89 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, STP has traded 45.6% higher against the US dollar. One STP token can now be purchased for $0.0405 or 0.00000243 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16,703.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00010537 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00007700 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00036907 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00041271 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005969 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00021568 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.51 or 0.00236568 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000142 BTC.

STP Profile

STP (STPT) is a token. It was first traded on June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,746,586,944 tokens. The official message board for STP is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks. STP’s official website is stp.network.

STP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283 with 1,648,670,278.027067 in circulation. The last known price of STP is 0.0315619 USD and is up 8.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $7,414,113.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

