Strike Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3.20 Million (STRK)

Strike (STRK) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 23rd. One Strike token can currently be purchased for about $11.15 or 0.00067739 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Strike has a market capitalization of $38.44 million and $3.20 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Strike has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.



Strike Token Profile

Strike’s launch date was March 29th, 2021. Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,447,998 tokens. Strike’s official Twitter account is @strikefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Strike is strike.org. The official message board for Strike is medium.com/strikefinance.

Buying and Selling Strike

According to CryptoCompare, “Strike is an autonomous and decentralized money market that enables variable based rates for supplying digital asset collaterals to the protocol and from borrowing digital assets from the protocol with over-collateralized assets.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strike should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Strike using one of the exchanges listed above.

