S&U (LON:SUS) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,172.75

S&U plc (LON:SUS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,172.75 ($25.69) and traded as low as GBX 2,100 ($24.83). S&U shares last traded at GBX 2,165 ($25.60), with a volume of 2,652 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of S&U from GBX 2,660 ($31.45) to GBX 2,180 ($25.78) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd.
S&U Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of £261.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 656.25. The company has a quick ratio of 58.00, a current ratio of 58.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,120.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,171.06.
S&U Cuts Dividend
About S&U
S&U plc provides motor, property bridging, and specialist finance in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 1938 and is headquartered in Solihull, the United Kingdom.
