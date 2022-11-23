Substratum (SUB) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $16.08

Substratum (SUB) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. In the last seven days, Substratum has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Substratum has a market cap of $281,417.95 and approximately $16.08 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Substratum Profile

Substratum (SUB) is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00071134 USD and is up 31.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $87.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

