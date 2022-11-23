Substratum (SUB) Hits Market Capitalization of $255,647.69

Substratum (SUB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $255,647.69 and approximately $20.49 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Substratum has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,545.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00010585 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00007716 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00037282 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00041402 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005999 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00021580 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.56 or 0.00233083 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum (SUB) is a token. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00071134 USD and is up 31.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $87.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

