Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.64 and last traded at $3.64. Approximately 4,069 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 277,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.49.

SGHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Super Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Super Group from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Super Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.76.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Super Group by 122.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,959,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,285 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Super Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,213,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Super Group by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,811,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,129,000 after buying an additional 453,783 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Group during the 1st quarter worth about $719,000. Finally, Ronit Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Super Group during the 1st quarter worth about $753,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.73% of the company’s stock.

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

