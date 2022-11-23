Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.64 and last traded at $3.64. Approximately 4,069 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 277,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.49.
SGHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Super Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Super Group from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Super Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.76.
Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.
