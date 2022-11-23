Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) PT Lowered to $45.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $57.00 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 74.83% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on SGRY. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Surgery Partners from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Surgery Partners from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Surgery Partners from $49.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen decreased their target price on Surgery Partners to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Surgery Partners from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Surgery Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.11.
SGRY opened at $25.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -73.54 and a beta of 2.82. Surgery Partners has a 1 year low of $20.46 and a 1 year high of $63.87.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Surgery Partners by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 139.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000.
Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.
