Sweat Economy Price Reaches $0.0130 on Exchanges (SWEAT)

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 23rd. One Sweat Economy token can currently be purchased for about $0.0130 or 0.00000079 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sweat Economy has a total market capitalization of $43.93 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Sweat Economy has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sweat Economy Profile

Sweat Economy was first traded on September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 21,831,531,865 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,385,684,377 tokens. Sweat Economy’s official message board is medium.com/sweat-economy. Sweat Economy’s official website is www.sweateconomy.com. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy.

Buying and Selling Sweat Economy

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user. SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting “input” (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially.”

