Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Announces Earnings Results

Posted by on Nov 23rd, 2022

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYMGet Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 558.47% and a negative net margin of 10.08%.

Symbotic Stock Performance

NASDAQ SYM traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.99. 257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,127. The firm has a market cap of $607.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.66. Symbotic has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $28.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SYM. Citigroup lowered their price target on Symbotic from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Symbotic from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Symbotic from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Symbotic in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Symbotic from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Symbotic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.55.

Institutional Trading of Symbotic

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Symbotic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $181,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Symbotic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Symbotic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $325,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Symbotic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $534,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Symbotic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,523,000.

Symbotic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. It offers The Symbotic System, a full-service warehouse automation system that reduces costs, improves efficiency, and maximizes inventory. The company is based in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Symbotic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbotic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.