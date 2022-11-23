Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Announces Earnings Results

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 558.47% and a negative net margin of 10.08%.
NASDAQ SYM traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.99. 257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,127. The firm has a market cap of $607.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.66. Symbotic has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $28.48.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on SYM. Citigroup lowered their price target on Symbotic from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Symbotic from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Symbotic from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Symbotic in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Symbotic from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Symbotic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.55.
Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. It offers The Symbotic System, a full-service warehouse automation system that reduces costs, improves efficiency, and maximizes inventory. The company is based in Wilmington, Massachusetts.
