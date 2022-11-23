Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 558.47% and a negative net margin of 10.08%.
Symbotic Stock Performance
SYM stock opened at $10.77 on Wednesday. Symbotic has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $28.48. The stock has a market cap of $595.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.66.
Institutional Trading of Symbotic
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Symbotic by 325.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 130,213 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Symbotic in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,523,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Symbotic in the second quarter worth approximately $534,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Symbotic in the third quarter worth approximately $325,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Symbotic in the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000.
Symbotic Company Profile
Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. It offers The Symbotic System, a full-service warehouse automation system that reduces costs, improves efficiency, and maximizes inventory. The company is based in Wilmington, Massachusetts.
