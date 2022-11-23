Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Nov 23rd, 2022

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYMGet Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 558.47% and a negative net margin of 10.08%.

Symbotic Stock Performance

SYM stock opened at $10.77 on Wednesday. Symbotic has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $28.48. The stock has a market cap of $595.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.66.

Institutional Trading of Symbotic

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Symbotic by 325.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 130,213 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Symbotic in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,523,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Symbotic in the second quarter worth approximately $534,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Symbotic in the third quarter worth approximately $325,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Symbotic in the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Symbotic from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Symbotic from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on Symbotic from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.73.

Symbotic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. It offers The Symbotic System, a full-service warehouse automation system that reduces costs, improves efficiency, and maximizes inventory. The company is based in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Symbotic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbotic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.