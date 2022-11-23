Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 558.47% and a negative net margin of 10.08%.
Symbotic Stock Performance
Symbotic stock opened at $10.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.66. The company has a market capitalization of $595.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.24. Symbotic has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $28.48.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SYM. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Symbotic from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Symbotic from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Symbotic from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Symbotic from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Symbotic from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Symbotic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.73.
Symbotic Company Profile
Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. It offers The Symbotic System, a full-service warehouse automation system that reduces costs, improves efficiency, and maximizes inventory. The company is based in Wilmington, Massachusetts.
