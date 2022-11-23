Syscoin Trading 5.9% Higher This Week (SYS)

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 23rd. Over the last week, Syscoin has traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Syscoin coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000715 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Syscoin has a market capitalization of $79.26 million and approximately $2.78 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,532.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.22 or 0.00697336 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.64 or 0.00239912 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00056879 BTC.

Syscoin Coin Profile

SYS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 640,953,640 coins and its circulating supply is 670,953,142 coins. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Syscoin’s official message board is syscoin.org/news.

Syscoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Syscoin is a decentralized and open source project founded in 2014 by the founders of Blockchain Foundry, who remain Syscoin's core developers. The core project has been guided by Syscoin Foundation since 2019.Discord”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

