Tailwind International Acquisition (NYSE:TWNI) Trading 0.1% Higher

Tailwind International Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWNI – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.02 and last traded at $10.00. 198,596 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 93% from the average session volume of 102,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.99.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.88.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWNI. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Tailwind International Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Tailwind International Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $173,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tailwind International Acquisition in the third quarter worth $211,000. Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Tailwind International Acquisition by 4.4% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 25,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tailwind International Acquisition by 50.0% in the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 27,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. 71.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tailwind International Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

