Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd

GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd decreased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 86,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises approximately 0.1% of GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $7,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE TSM traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.17. 347,586 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,191,696. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $59.43 and a 1-year high of $145.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $426.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.95.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3392 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $4.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.26%.

TSM has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen cut their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.57.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

