Tangible Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $58.15 (TNGBL)

Tangible (TNGBL) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 23rd. Tangible has a market capitalization of $31.98 million and $58.15 worth of Tangible was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tangible token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.98 or 0.00005951 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tangible has traded 32.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,428.40 or 0.08621234 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.66 or 0.00468713 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,765.19 or 0.28760669 BTC.

Tangible Profile

Tangible launched on May 1st, 2022. Tangible’s total supply is 33,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,545,229 tokens. Tangible’s official Twitter account is @tangibledao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tangible’s official website is www.tangible.store. Tangible’s official message board is medium.com/tangible.

Tangible Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tangible (TNGBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Tangible has a current supply of 33,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tangible is 0.98260758 USD and is up 7.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $58.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tangible.store/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tangible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tangible should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tangible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

