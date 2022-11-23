TCG Advisory Services LLC Acquires 1,718 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

TCG Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,709 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,431,684 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,297,510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007,342 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 14,883.3% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,224,266 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202,747 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 6,198.0% during the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,457,491 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $201,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,349 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,258,231 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $783,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,381,078 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $503,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.63, for a total transaction of $1,316,696.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,497,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,139,425.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.63, for a total transaction of $1,316,696.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,497,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,139,425.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 347,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total value of $47,147,547.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 282,330,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,300,973,944.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,075,716 shares of company stock valued at $599,632,874. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT traded up $0.93 on Wednesday, reaching $152.62. 143,269 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,303,037. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $414.25 billion, a PE ratio of 47.13, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.12. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. Walmart’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim set a $165.00 price target on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen upped their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Walmart from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Walmart from $162.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.14.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

