TCG Advisory Services LLC Buys 149 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

TCG Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 31.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $336,000. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 2,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 775.1% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 68,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 60,679 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of IWF stock traded up $1.18 on Wednesday, reaching $228.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,352,498. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.42. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $202.05 and a 1 year high of $310.35.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.