TCG Advisory Services LLC Cuts Position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

TCG Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,746 shares during the quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp grew its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 73.9% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 15.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 75.7% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IPAY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.18. The stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,765. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 1-year low of $36.55 and a 1-year high of $60.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.71.

