TCG Advisory Services LLC Has $1.93 Million Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

TCG Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,097 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,109 shares during the quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 12.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 712,659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,708,000 after purchasing an additional 77,587 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the second quarter worth $242,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 17.6% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 207,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,403,000 after purchasing an additional 31,055 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 49.3% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 75,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 25,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter worth $383,000. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of CFG traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.49. 66,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,124,638. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.69 and its 200 day moving average is $37.68. The stock has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.65 and a 1-year high of $57.00.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 10.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.71.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

