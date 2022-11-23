TCG Advisory Services LLC Has $2.04 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

TCG Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236,106 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

BATS:JPST traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $50.18. 5,151,891 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.10 and a 200-day moving average of $50.12.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.