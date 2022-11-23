TCG Advisory Services LLC Has $2.72 Million Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

TCG Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,630 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. EOG Resources makes up 0.8% of TCG Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. TCG Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in EOG Resources by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,411 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 22,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,698 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 25,045 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 10,466 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $289,454.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,698.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $289,454.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,698.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $397,337.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,842,237.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Trading Down 2.3 %

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

Shares of EOG stock traded down $3.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $140.98. 72,742 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,015,621. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.01. The stock has a market cap of $82.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.54. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.67 and a 12 month high of $150.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $162.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $182.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $162.00 to $172.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $119.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.68.

About EOG Resources

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.