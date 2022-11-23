TCG Advisory Services LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

TCG Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 166,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,079 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 9.8% of TCG Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. TCG Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $31,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 5,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, hitting $200.69. 38,608 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,566,947. The business’s fifty day moving average is $189.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.16. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $244.06.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

