TCG Advisory Services LLC Purchases 546 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

TCG Advisory Services LLC increased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,007 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 666.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.30.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

MCD traded down $1.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $273.70. The stock had a trading volume of 41,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,464,018. The company has a market capitalization of $200.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $281.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.11.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. McDonald’s’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.52%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

