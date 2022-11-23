TCG Advisory Services LLC Sells 780 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

TCG Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $395.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $441.00 to $436.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $281.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $341.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Eli Lilly and Trading Down 0.2 %

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 63,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.94, for a total transaction of $23,141,124.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,158,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,543,617,311.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 63,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.94, for a total transaction of $23,141,124.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,158,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,543,617,311.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total transaction of $214,006.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,298.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 571,297 shares of company stock worth $193,929,777 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY traded down $0.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $359.98. 22,459 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,422,380. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $342.05 billion, a PE ratio of 54.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $337.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $320.94. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $231.87 and a twelve month high of $369.80.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.86%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

