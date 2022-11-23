TCG Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG)

TCG Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,797 shares during the quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Global X Cybersecurity ETF worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BUG. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management increased its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 2,875,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,876,000 after purchasing an additional 640,000 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,186,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,289,000 after buying an additional 603,889 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 5,411.1% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 432,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,593,000 after buying an additional 424,774 shares in the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 108.6% during the 1st quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 791,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,681,000 after buying an additional 412,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 21,080.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 317,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,943,000 after buying an additional 316,200 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BUG stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.11. 3,791 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,119. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $21.21 and a 12 month high of $32.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.45.

