Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Given a $110.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) has been given a $110.00 target price by analysts at Evercore ISI in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.98% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Teradyne from $83.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Teradyne from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Teradyne from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Teradyne from $106.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.12.

Teradyne Price Performance

TER stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.03. 882,961 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,864,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Teradyne has a fifty-two week low of $67.81 and a fifty-two week high of $168.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.42. The company has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.11. Teradyne had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 23.38%. The company had revenue of $827.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teradyne will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,144 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total transaction of $238,440.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,755 shares in the company, valued at $3,394,219.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Teradyne

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TER. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Teradyne during the first quarter worth $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Teradyne by 401.5% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

