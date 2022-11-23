Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Stock Price Down 4.2% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) traded down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $8.00 to $7.00. Piper Sandler currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries traded as low as $8.55 and last traded at $8.59. 161,971 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 10,116,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.97.

TEVA has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEVA. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 645,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,060,000 after buying an additional 55,900 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 104,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 16,493 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 51,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. 46.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Down 3.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 1.27.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 8.52% and a positive return on equity of 26.97%. Equities research analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

