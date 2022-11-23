Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Acquired by Bell Asset Management Ltd

Bell Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $6,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 284.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 498,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,625,000 after buying an additional 369,113 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 112.5% during the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 14,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 7,660 shares in the last quarter. BBR Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 6,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 7,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $2.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $179.40. The company had a trading volume of 51,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,586,435. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $162.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.27. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $144.46 and a fifty-two week high of $199.90.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 44.21%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 51.99%.

Texas Instruments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 15th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Texas Instruments to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays raised Texas Instruments from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $168.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.70.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,915,353.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

