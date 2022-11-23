Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Director Sells $4,144,175.00 in Stock

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) Director James R. Zarley sold 42,500 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total value of $4,144,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,202,520.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Texas Roadhouse Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $99.13. 510,823 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,053,072. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.58 and a 1 year high of $101.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TXRH. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $104.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.11.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TXRH. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 12.1% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,462 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 92.7% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 63.6% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 15,383 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,979 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 73.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 6,657 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.