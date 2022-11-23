Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 205,389 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 13,627 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Textron worth $12,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 401.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 451 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Textron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Textron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Textron in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Textron Stock Performance

NYSE TXT opened at $71.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.86. Textron Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.11 and a 12-month high of $79.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52.

Textron Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Textron’s payout ratio is 2.07%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TXT. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Textron from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Textron in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Cfra upped their price objective on Textron to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.40.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

